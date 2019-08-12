Four gates of Pulichintala Project lifted

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Suryapet: Following heavy inflows of 3,10,940 cusecs, four gates of Pulichintala Project were lifted up to a height of 2.7 metres, releasing 25,000 cusecs of water to Prakasham Barrage late on Monday evening.

The water level at Pulichintala Project, which is located at Vajinepally, Chinthalapalem mandal, in the district, touched 126.31 feet against its FRL of 175 feet. The water storage in the project reached 5.95 tmc against total gross storage capacity of 45.77 tmc.

