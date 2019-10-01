Four get 5-day jail for drunk driving in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Mahabubnagar: Four persons were handed down five days of jail time and a hefty fine by the local court, as Mahabubnagar District Police held intensive breath-analyser checks under various police station limits across the district in the past couple of days.

According to Traffic Inspector Ashok, in view of festive season and the large number of accidents happening due to drunken driving, on the orders of District SP Rema Rajeshwari, these intensive checks were taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter