Four get jail in cheating case in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A local court at Malkajgiri sentenced a mother and her three children, including a daughter, to undergo three years and one year of rigorous imprisonment separately in a cheating and forgery case here on Tuesday. The court also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

The convicted persons are V Sarvesh Yadav (38), V Naga Sai Yadav (32), V Kalavathi (70) and V Sridevi (33), all residents of Vinobha Nagar in Neredmet.

It was in 2015 that a complaint was lodged by Kalavathi’s elder daughter Aruna Jyothi from Kakatiya Nagar at the Neredmet police station alleging that her mother, brothers and sister forged the land documents which were originally on her father’s name to enjoy the benefits, police said.

Aruna Jyothi further alleged that Sarvesh Yadav forged her signature and created fake documents and gifted the land to their younger brother Naga Sai Yadav and took the signatures of their mother Kalavati and sister Sridevi fraudulently.

The original documents were with her mother and when she asked about them, her brothers and sister threatened her. Based on the complaint, the Neredmet police booked a case and subsequently arrests were made.

While Sarvesh Yadav and Sridevi were sentenced for three years of imprisonment, Naga Sai Yadav and Kalavathi were sentenced for one year imprisonment.

