Four held, 23 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East) caught four persons who were transporting ganja in an auto-rickshaw and seized 23 kilograms of ganja from them. The arrested persons were B Bharath Singh (39) of Dhoolpet, Karka Ramu (26) of Chhattisgarh, Konda Reddy Srikanth (19) of L B Nagar and Ramath Ramesh (37) of S R Nagar.

“They brought ganja from Bhadrachalam and planned to sell it in the city. They were caught near the house of Bharath Singh when they were shifting the ganja from the auto into the house,” said S Chaitanya Kumar, Additional DCP, Task Force. The arrested along with the seized property were handed over to the Mangalhat police for further action.

