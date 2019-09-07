Four held for alleged gambling, cash seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: Habeebnagar police arresed four persons for reportedly involving in gambling, during a raid conducted on a gambling den in Mallepally on Friday night.

According to the police, the arrested, identified as Mohd Ismail, Mohd Nadeem, Syed Sajid and Mohd Faisal, were playing the illegal game at a garrage located in Mallepally. The police seized Rs 20,530 in cash, four mobile phones and playing cards from the arrested.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter