Four held for defrauding bank of Rs 1.80 crore in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons who allegedly cheated the Bank of Maharashtra to the tune of Rs 1.80 crore after submitting forged land documents as collaterals were arrested by the Detective Department here on Thursday.

The four persons were identified as Gali Niranjan, Vodde Krishna, Vodde Laxminarayana and Vodde Prabhakar. According to the police, the Chief Manager of the bank lodged a complaint stating that the four persons had submitted forged documents pertaining to a property and availed a loan of Rs 1.80 core in 2012. They then ‘willfully’ defaulted on repayment of the loan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .