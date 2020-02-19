Four held for duping public promising 2BHK houses

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police busted yet another scam targeting the State government’s flagship 2BHK housing scheme and arrested four women on charges of cheating several persons promising them 2BHK houses. The arrested persons were identified as Mekala Jyothi (43), Mandara Anupama (30) Gopa Lakshmi (39) and Oggu Jayanthi (30).

According to AR Srinivas, DCP (West), the four women along with another suspect Mohd Shayriyar Ali, who works at the GHMC head office, collected between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 from several women stating they would arrange a double bedroom house for them.

“The group identified women from poor families who were keen on availing a double bedroom house and collected money assuring to help them get a flat on the city outskirts and duped them,” the DCP said.

The gang also created fake tokens with the symbol of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party and gave them to the victims along with a few documents stamped with a fake seal of the district Collector to convince the victims into paying them. Based on a complaint from one of the victims, the Jubilee Hills police arrested them. The four women were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Earlier this month, the Cyberabad police had busted one of the biggest rackets targeting the flagship government programme. In that case, 170 persons were cheated to the tune of over Rs 2.25 crore after being promised double bedroom houses. Six persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the fraud by the Dundigal police.

