Four held for gambling in Hyderabad

Published: 10:08 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police Special Operations Team raided a gambling house at Laksmi Nagar in Medipally and arrested four persons here late on Thursday.

The arrested persons were P.Venu Madhav, P.Raghupathi, D.Rajshekar and B.Ravinder Reddy, all residents of Boduppal in Medipally.

Rs 10,000 and other material was seized from them. The arrested persons were handed over to the Medipally police for further action.

