Four held for making fake SSC certificates in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons who were allegedly making fake educational certificates were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North) here on Wednesday. The Task Force seized fake SSC examination mark memos, a laptop and other documents from them.

Those arrested were identified as M Machender (46) M Santosh Reddy (31), A Rajesh Kumar (30) and Akula Jayanth Kumar (39). According to the police, Machender noticed that the Postal department had issued a notification in March 2018 for filing up posts of Grameena Dak Seva Branch Postmaster at various locations. With the help of Santosh Reddy, a DTP operator, Machender prepared a fake SSC Marks memo of the National Institute of Open School.

“The gang collected between Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh from each candidate assuring them jobs. The gang collected details of candidates and uploaded them on the postal department website and attached the fake SSC Marks Memo. Three persons got provisionally selected for the post based on the fake certificates,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force).

A few persons who paid money but did not get selected approached the police following which a case was registered. The police have alerted the Postal authorities about the fraud, while the arrested persons were handed over to the Gandhinagar police for further action.

