Four held for profiteering on Covid drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team arrested four persons on charges of selling Covid-19 antiviral drugs at exorbitantly high rates at Kushaiguda here late on Monday.

The arrested persons are B Ashok Kumar (35) from AS Rao Nagar, B Sharath (24) from Rampally, G Vamshi (24) from Kushaiguda and Subash (25) from Kukatpally Housing Board.

According to the police, following a tip-off that antiviral drugs used to treat Covid-19 patients, including tablets and injections, were being illegally sold, the team raided several medical shops at Kapra circle in Kushaiguda and caught the suspects. Officials seized three Remdesivir injections and other material. The Kushaiguda police are investigating.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat warned those selling antiviral drugs and injections illegally. He requested citizens to complaints against those selling medicines and oxygen cylinders for higher rates on Dial-100 or Rachakonda WhatsApp No- 9490617111.

