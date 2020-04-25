Four held for rape of minor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons, who allegedly kidnapped and raped a minor girl at Dundigal three days ago, were arrested by the police on Saturday. The police invoked Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act against them.

The suspects were identified as Mohd Jumman (33), a native of New Delhi, Pathan Akbar Khan (26) of Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh, Mohd Gayaz (25) of Nizamabad and Mohd Aleemuddin of Langer Houz in the city. All the four persons were drivers and were living in Roda Mistry Nagar in Dundigal.

According to the police, Jumman met the girl aged around 12 years on the road on April 22 and lured her to his room where all the suspects sexually violated her before leaving her back on the road.

The victim told her mother about the incident, following which the mother immediately approached the police. A case was registered and the four suspects were arrested and produced before court on Saturday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .