Four held for raping woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The Maheshwaram police on Thursday arrested four Odisha natives on charges of gang-raping a woman last Friday. The arrested persons were Rahul Maji (25), Manoj Samrat (23), Durga Samrat (20) and Dhaya Maji (20) all labourers at JMB brick kilns in Nagul Dhoni Thanda in Maheshwaram. The suspects were living in temporary huts near the brick kiln and were known to the 30-year-old victim.

According to the police, the four men waylaid the woman when she went out to relieve herself in the bushes near the brick kiln, late on Friday night.

“They caught her and forcibly dragged her into the bushes where they raped taking turns,” police said, adding that they then fled the spot leaving the woman.

She returned home and informed her family about the incident. Based on her complaint, the Maheshwaram police booked a case on Saturday and took up investigation. A special team was formed to trace the four offenders. They were arrested from a brick kiln in Akanpally village in Maheshwaram on Thursday. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

