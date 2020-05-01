Four held for storing, selling liquor in Mancherial

By | Published: 6:06 pm

Mancherial: Sleuths of Task Force arrested four persons for allegedly flouting norms of lockdown by selling, storing liquor and diluting the alcohol in CCC of Naspur mandal and Tallagurijala of Bellampallli mandal on Thursday. Large quantities of liquor were seized from them. The value of the seized alcohol was assessed to be Rs 2.34 lakh. An owner of a bar is absconding.

Task Force Inspector Kiran Kumar said that the accused were Samudrala Sammaiah, Sirikonda Ravi, residents of Naspur, Golla Prabhakar from Hajipur mandal and Singati Ravi of Chinnabudhe in Bellampalli mandal. The four were detained when trying to sell the liquor in their houses, while two of them diluting it following a tip. Another accused, Achcha Sattaiah of Chinnabudhe in Bellampalli mandal and the owner of a bar is still large.

Samuldrala Sammaiah, Sirikonda Ravi and Singati Ravi confessed to storing liquor to make fast bucks following huge demand among tipplers for alcohol due to lockdown. They were taking help of Golla Prabhakar in committing the offence. Achcha Sattaiah was accused of illegally bringing the liquor from his bar and was removing seals and barcodes to charge more prices than normal.

Members of Task Force team Sampath Kumar, Bhaskar Goud, Venkateshwarlu, Srinivas, Omkar and Shyamsunder took part in the operation. They were commended by Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana for cracking unlawful liquor business.

