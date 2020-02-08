Four held for trying to sell imitation skin of tiger in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons, who were trying to sell the skin of an unknown animal claiming it was that of a tiger, were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Saturday. The police seized the skin and four mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force caught Syed Jilani (27), Syed Gayas (26), Mohd Amaan (18) and Shaik Jaleel (23), all residents of Santoshnagar. According to DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao, Jilani purchased the skin of some animal for a few hundred rupees from Jummerat Bazaar.

“With the help of his associates, Jilani planned to sell it for Rs 7 lakh by conning buyer into believing that it was original tiger skin. He roped in three of his associates and were in search of a buyer when they were caught by the police,” said the official.

The suspects along with the property were handed over to the Nampally police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter