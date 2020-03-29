Four held in Hyderabad for selling liquor

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team of the Rachakonda police caught four persons on charges of illegally selling liquor and seized four bottles from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught P Srinivas Rao (34), R Laxman (32), K Basha (23) and J Bharath (40), all working at Priya Bar and Restaurant at Medipally.

The four persons along with the seized bottles were handed over to the Medipally police for further action.

