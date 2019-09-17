Four held in Hyderabad for siphoning Aasara pension money

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons, who allegedly siphoned off money to be dispensed under Aasara pensions, were arrested by the sleuths of the Hyderabad Detective Department on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were Mohammed Aslam (25); Syed Sohailuddin (23); Mohd Mohsin (31) and Mohammed Imran Khan (30), all residents of old city.

Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, said the suspects had illegally gained access to the Aasara pension website using the details of Tahsildar Charminar and diverted the money. They opened accounts in various banks and after modifying the details of the 255 pensioners, who are beneficiaries, they siphoned off the money. The fraud came to light during a routine inspection by Revenue officials when people complained of not receiving the pension.

“The gang appointed a woman to collect applications for feeding the details in the network. Later, they replaced it with the accounts of old beneficiaries and diverted the pension amount,” said the official.

They are believed to have siphoned off between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter