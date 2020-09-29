Four held in land grabbing case in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were G Muthyalu, a realtor, V Sathaiah, G Shyam Prasad and Mohd Anwar, all residents of Yadadri-Bhongir district

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Bibinagar police on Tuesday arrested a four-member gang that was involved in a cheating and land grabbing case about 12 years ago.

The arrested persons were G Muthyalu, a realtor, V Sathaiah, G Shyam Prasad and Mohd Anwar, all residents of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

According to the police, Sathaiah who had agricultural land in Bibinagar decided to sell it and approached Muthyalu, a real estate broker, who in turn arranged buyers. However, after selling the land, Muthyalu and Sathaiah fraudulently got the land registered again in Sathaiah’s name and again sold the land to other people for Rs 10 lakh in 2008.

The incident came to light about a month ago, after a complaint was lodged with the Bibinagar police.

