Four held for moral policing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: In yet another case of moral policing, four youngsters allegedly assaulted a man for reportedly moving around with two girls from another community. All the four were apprehended by the police.

According to the police, the victim N Srinivasulu who works with a NGO at Asifnagar was going along with two girls on a motorcycle when four persons – Muzammil (24) Sharfuddin (19) and Irfan (19) – and a juvenile aged 16 years stopped them.

The four persons questioned why he was moving along with the girls and assaulted him. They allegedly took away Rs 300 from his pocket. The incident happened on Wednesday. Srinivasulu approached the Tappachabutra police who registered a case and nabbed the four.

