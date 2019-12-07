Four held trying to break into Deputy Speaker’s residence in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:29 pm

Hyderabad: Four unidentified persons, who allegedly tried to break into the house of Deputy Speaker T.Padma Rao Goud in Takara Basthi of Secunderabad were nabbed in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the security personnel noticed the men trying to scale the compound wall and caught them. They were thrashed by the local residents before being handed over to the Market police station.

The Market police booked a case and are investigating. It is not yet confirmed whether they were burglars or had any other intentions.

