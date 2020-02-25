Four held while trying to sell ‘panchaloha’ idol in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Tuesday nabbed four persons on charges of trying to sell a ‘panchaloha’ idol of goddess Durga and a ‘Nagamani’ stone for Rs 1 crore, claiming to be they were auspicious and would attract wealth if kept in the house.

The arrested persons were B Devendar, T John, Mohd Ashraf and Prem Chand Gupta, all residents of the old city. Devender who had gone to Mumbai three years ago, purchased the Nagamani stone from a dealer and kept it in his house in Hyderabad.

A few months ago, he came into contact with John and Durga Prasad who frequently visited Jiyaguda for business. They soon became close friends and during their conversations, Devender informed them about the Nagamani stone he purchased.

“They informed Devender that it was a precious stone and if anyone performed a puja keeping Goddess Durga’s panchaloha idol, they would get huge profits in business,” police said, adding that they also told him they had a panchaloha idol and that they would share both the items and share the profits.

Devender then shared the idea with his friend Mohd Ashraf and asked him to find prospective customers to purchase the idol and the stone. They were waiting for an opportunity to sell them.

On Tuesday, John, Ashraf and Prem Chand came to Devender’s house and collected the idol and stone and came to Jiyaguda, where they were nabbed by the police. They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter