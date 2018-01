By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police nabbed a four-member gang including a native of Bengaluru and seized demonetised notes worth Rs. 2.5 crore from them.

According to sources, following an alert the police nabbed the gang while they were planning to exchange the notes with valid Indian currency.

The South Zone police is expected to record the arrests of the suspects on Saturday.