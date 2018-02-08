Four held with Rs 98 lakh demonetized currency in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force nabbed a four-member gang from Masab Tank and seized demonetized currency worth Rs 98.5 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were identified as T Ravi Kiran, 27, an employee of MS Soft Solutions and a Kurnool native; Mohammed Razak, 28, a call centre employee from Borabanda; V.Srikanth, 26, a realtor from Kurnool and D Praveen Sagar, 33, who runs a recording studio at Kothagudem in Khammam.

According to the Task Force, Kiran, a graduate came to Hyderabad in 2004 and worked as a supervisor at a hotel in Lingampally for two years. He returned to Kurnool and got into real estate business and got acquainted with Hussain, also a realtor, who gave him Rs 98.5 lakh demonetized currency. He asked Kiran to exchange it promising him a commission, according to P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP, Task Force.

Kiran along with his friend Srikanth then brought the currency to Hyderabad to exchange them with valid notes. Razak and Sagar too joined them, with Sagar claiming to have links in the Reserve Bank of India. Believing him, they plotted to get the exchange done in Hyderabad, police said.

On Wednesday, the gang came near the Hockey Ground at Masab Tank with the currency and was waiting for a customer when they were nabbed.

The suspects along with the seized currency were handed over to the Humayun Nagar police for further investigation.