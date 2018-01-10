Four house burglars held in 7-yr-old case in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:35 am

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force cracked three burglary cases which took place seven years back and arrested four burglars here on Tuesday. Gold worth Rs 2 lakh was recovered from them.

The arrested persons were identified avs C Surya Kiran Reddy, 25, from KPHB; Mohammed Abdul Wahed, 28 from Pahadishareef; Mohammed Omer Pasha, 32 from Amberpet and E Trivikram Rao, 29, from Nallakunta.

According to the police, the suspects were traced using the Automated Finger Print Identification System in cases registered in the Amberpet, Santoshnagar and Golconda Police Stations.

The arrested persons along with the recovered gold were handed over to the police stations concerned for further action.