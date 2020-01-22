Four houses gutted in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Mahabubabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao consoled the victims of a fire accident in which four houses were gutted at Rupla Naik Thanda in Thorrur mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The fire accident took place due to short circuit and gutted the houses of Bhukya Kishan Naik, Jatothu Ramulu, Azmeera Redya Naik and Bhukya Makta on Tuesday evening. The total worth of the houses including two haystacks is around Rs 10 lakhs, according to revenue officials. The Minister promised the families that they would get the compensation from the government and also double bedroom houses for victims.

