Four Hyderabad companies make it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia

By | Published: 10:29 am 10:43 am

Hyderabad: Four Hyderabad companies and their founders have made it Forbes 30 under 30 Asia for the year 2020. The Forbes list comprises Prem Kumar Vislawath (29), Suraj Peddi (28) and Sai Kumar Chinthala (28) who co-founded Marut Drones, India’s first drone technology developed to eradicate mosquito larvae and water hyacinths on lakes.

Speaking on the achievement, Prem Kumar Vislawath, CEO and co-founder, Marut Dronetech said, ” We are excited that Marut DroneTech has been featured as one of the companies in the Forbes 30 under 30 under – Industry, Manufacturing and Energy category. We are humbled to have received this honour. What started as a means to find a solution for a problem in our own backyards is now solving social problems. Marut DroneTech is committed to integrating technology for the greater good of mankind. In these hard times of a global pandemic, we have developed contactless delivery of medicines collection of blood samples for testing; and disinfection spraying sanitizer. We hope to continue to serve people via our innovations.”

Vihari Kanukollu (26) co-founded UrbanKisaan in 2017, which builds indoor vertical farms to grow pesticide-free produce that are later sold to retail consumers on a subscription and walk-in basis.

Ashwin Mocherla (29) co-founded the ThickShake Factory, a specialty milk retailer to introduce the beverage at an affordable price. It today has 125 outlets.

Another Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Sandeep Bommireddi (27) co-founded AdonMo, an ad tech start-up that helps advertisers target their audience through it ‘car-toppers’, a network of digital screens mounted on taxis that display ads.

Forbes has listed 300 young entrepreneurs and change makers from across Asia who are equipped to adapt to whatever the future may hold. Selected from 3,500 nominations, these individuals are set to disrupt industries and tackle major global issues.

India tops the charts representing 69 companies/entrepreneurs followed by China with 41 and Japan with 31 listings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .