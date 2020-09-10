Four important Bills introduced in Telangana Assembly

Minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on behalf of Finance Minister T Harish Rao introduced the Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency (Special provisions ) Bill 2020.

Hyderabad: On the fourth day of the sixth Assembly session here on Thursday four important Bills have been introduced. Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy introduced the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2020, paving way for creating private universities in the State.

Minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on behalf of Finance Minister T Harish Rao introduced the Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency (Special provisions ) Bill 2020. He also introduced Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation (Amendment) Bill 2020 and Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Earlier, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has tabled a draft notification of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department for deletion of two Gram Panchayats Kothur and Thimmapur of Ranga Reddy district from schedule VIII of Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018 as required under section 3 (2) (g) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act , 2018 (Act No 5 of 2018).

