Four including juvenile held for vehicle lifting in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons including a juvenile were apprehended by the Chandrayangutta police for their alleged involvement in vehicle lifting cases reported in different police stations of the city.

The suspects were identified as Mirza Jaffarullah Anwar Baig (20) of Ibrahimpatnam, Syed Nisaruddin (18) of Chandrayangutta, Awais Khan (19) of Barkas and one juvenile.

The police recovered nine motorcycles stolen from Chandrayangutta, Adibatla, LB Nagar, Rein Bazaar, Ibrahimpatnam, Kanchanbagh and Balapur police station limits, according to Rudra Bhaskar, SHO, Chandrayangutta.

