Four including Nigerians held for job fraud in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: A four-member job fraud gang, including three Nigerians and a woman from Nagaland, was arrested by the Cyberabad Cyber Crime police here on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the four were cheating several job aspirants after promising them jobs abroad.

The arrested persons were D. Mohammed alias Nwoso Donald, Musa Halimat, Ndour Alioune and Holito Zhimomi.

Two other suspects are absconding in the case.

