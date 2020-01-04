Four, including two minors held for robbery in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:19 pm 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad CCS police along with the Rajendranagar police nabbed four persons including two juveniles in connection with a robbery here on Saturday.

The four, C Nikhil, Tarun Varmora and two teenagers, were friends and residents of Rambagh in Rajendranagar.

According to the Rajendranagar police, one of the juveniles had on Wednesday assaulted M Maruthi, a shopkeeper from Hyderguda, allegedly when the latter did not give him cigarettes for free. He first assaulted Maruthi and later called his three friends who also attacked him as well. Maruthi suffered grievous bleeding injuries to his head and left hand.

The suspects then robbed cash and mobile phones from Maruthi. Officials recovered a motorcycle and mobile phone from them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .