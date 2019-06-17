Four injured as car rams autorickshaw in Jubilee Hills

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons were severely injured in a road accident at Jubilee Hills checkpost on Sunday night. According to the police, the four persons were travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Madhapur towards L V Prasad Eye Hospital when a car coming from Film Nagar towards Chiranjeevi Eye Bank hit the auto. The auto-rickshaw somersaulted, resulting in injuries to those travelling in it. The locals informed the Jubilee Hills police, who shifted the injured to a private hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and were investigating.