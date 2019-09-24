Four injured as TSRTC bus rams into divider in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Four persons were injured when the TSRTC bus they were travelling in hit a road divider before crashing into a shop at Ameerpet on Monday morning. The bus was on its way from Secunderabad to Miyapur when one of its tyres burst near the Ameerpet Metro Station. Though the driver applied the brakes, the bus did not stop and hit the divider before crashing into the shop. Around 15 passengers were in the bus and four persons, who were seated in the front rows, suffered injuries. The Punjagutta police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. Later with the help of a Traffic Police crane, the police shifted the bus from the spot and restored traffic movement.

