Four injured in a accident in Khammam

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Khammam: Four persons injured, two critically, in a head-on collision between a lorry and an RTC bus at Mittapalli of Tallada mandal in the district on Saturday. According to police, the RTC driver K Sandeep broke his leg and the conductor R Bala Rao suffered fractures while a passenger K Laxmi suffered bleeding injuries. The lorry driver Harinath also suffered bleeding injuries in the accident. The bus belonging to Sathupalli depot was going to Sathupalli from Khammam while the lorry was going to Khammam from Kallur when the incident took place. The injured were shifted to local government hospital for treatment, the police said.

