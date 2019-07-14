Four injured in accident on ORR in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: A family of four sustained injuries in a road accident at Outer Ring Road under Keesara police station limits on Sunday. According to the police, an RTA agent Shyamsunder (55) hailing from Nalgonda was travelling in a Maruti Zen car along with his wife Jyothi and daughters Meghana and Gayatri to Basar, Adilabad.

“Around 1 pm, while they were going towards Shamirpet, the car rammed a gas tanker. All the four occupants sustained injuries and were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. The condition of Meghana was stated to be critical. A case was registered at the Keesara police station and investigation was on.

