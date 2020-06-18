Four Inspectors transferred in Telangana

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Four Inspectors were transferred and new postings given on administrative grounds.

The list of Inspectors and their new postings is as follows: C Venu Gopal Reddy (Station House Officer of Patancheru in Sangareddy district), P Naresh (Waiting for posting at the office of IGP West Zone), Efthekar Ahmed (Central Crime Station, Mahabubnagar and attached to DSB in Narayanpet) and T Shiva Kumar (Marikal Circle of Narayanpet district).

The new postings were given as per recommendations of the Police Establishment Board.

