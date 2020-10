Four killed as car rams autorickshaw in Medak

Five others travelling in the auto sustained serious injuries

Medak: Four persons, including a two-year-old girl and two women, were killed when a speeding car rammed an autorickshaw carrying passengers at Kistapur village of Kulcharam mandal in Medak on Thursday.

Five others travelling in the auto also sustained serious injuries.

Victims were identified as Muthyala Nirmala (46), Chakali Srivarshini (2) and Athinaagaram Sumalatha (26). The fourth victim is yet to be identified.

