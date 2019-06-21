Four killed, four injured in road accident near Kodad

By | Published: 11:51 am 12:00 pm

Suryapet: Four persons were killed on the spot when a lorry hit an auto rickshaw neat MIT Engineering College in Chilkur mandal in the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sheik Mymudha (40), Maheen (12), Afzal Miya (45) and Gousia (40). Another four persons Mahaboob Pasha (35), Zakeer Pasha (23) and Muskan(10) were also received serious injuries in the incident. The victims hailed from Chinthapally village of Tharoor mandal in Mahaboobabad district.

They were returning to their village in an auto rickshaw after visiting Janphad Darga in Palakeedu mandal in the district. An over speeding lorry has hit the autorickshaw, which was coming in the opposite direction while overtaking another vehicle.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital at Kodad for treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kodad Sudarshan Reddy informed that condition of another two injured persons was also said to be serious.

