Four killed in ghastly accident on NH-44 in Kamareddy district

Kamareddy: Four passengers of a car died on the spot when the vehicle hit a tree on NH-44 near at Jangampally village of Kamareddy district. The victims were returning after seeing off their relatives at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased persons were identified as Manthani Lavanya (35), Roshini (14), Sushil (28) and car driver Prashanth (26). The impact of the collision was such that the car was reduced into a mangle and police had to use gas cutters to retrieve the bodies. Lavanya’s family members belong to Padmanagar of Nizamabad city and car driver Prashanth hailed from Navipet mandal headquarters.

Bhiknoor police registered the case on this incident and conducting inquiry on incident, later they sent the dead bodies to Kamareddy district hospital for postmortem.

