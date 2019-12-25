Four killed in Mahabubnagar mishap, toddler survives

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Mahabubnagar: Four members of a family were killed and an 18-month-old child survived a ghastly road accident near Cherlapally mandal here on Wednesday. The only survivor of the incident was Megha Varshini, police said.

Naresh (20), a resident of Nasrullabad of Jadcharla mandal, along with his sister Jyothi (26), her husband Shakaraiah (36) and their children Megha Varshini (18 months) and her elder sister Hayathi (5), were heading towards Nasrullabad from Jadcherla in Naresh’s auto on Wednesday noon, when a lorry coming in the opposite direction on Jadcharla-Avancha road rammed the autorickshaw they were travelling in, head-on.

All the autorickshaw passengers, except Megha Varshini, died on the spot. According to Jadcharla Town SI Shaikh Shamshuddin, Megha Varshini was shifted to SVS Hospital in Mahabubnagar. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Badepally Government Hospital for post-mortem. Jadcharla Town CI Veeraswamy has informed Telangana Today that according to eye-witnesses, the lorry was coming at a high speed from the opposite direction. The driver of the lorry, which was transporting PDS rice, has been taken into custody by police, who registered a case and are investigating.

