Four killed in two early morning accidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:25 pm

Hyderabad: Four people, including a woman, were killed in early morning accidents here on Wednesday. In one incident, three youngsters died at Kompally in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, Dinesh, Indra Chand and Vikram Singh were going from Suchitra to Medchal on a motorcycle when a sand-laden truck hit them at Kompally Bridge. The trio fell on the road and sustained injuries. They were pronounced dead on being shifted to a local hospital. A case was registered by the police.

In a separate case a woman, Sridevi of Dhulapally, who was going on a scooter died after being hit by a Toyota Innova car. Her son Balaji survived with injuries. Two persons were driving the Innova and were apparently under the influence of alcohol, preliminary investigation by the police revealed. The two abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter </a