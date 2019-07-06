Four Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Kothagudem: Four Maoists, including three women, were killed in an exchange of fire with the security personnel in Dhamtari district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh state on Saturday. According to the sources the incident occurred when a team of Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were engaged in combing operations in Madagiri forests of Sihava area under Mechka police station limits.

The armed militants of CPI (Maoist) Party who camped in that area spotted the STF and DRG personnel and fired at them. The security forces retaliated by firing at the Maoists in which four naxals were killed. The encounter was said to have continued for about one hour in which another naxal had suffered bullet injury and he was carried away by the remaining naxals who have escaped from the spot, informed the sources.

Dhamtari ASP KP Chandel informed the local reporters that after the firing was ceased the security forces recovered dead bodies of the four naxals along with seven firearms and other material. The bodies were shifted to district headquarters for identification.

It might be recalled that on June 18, in an encounter in the forests of Dhamtari district the Commander of Sitanadi dalam, Seema Mandvi, who was said to be the wife of a naxal Satyam Gawde was killed.