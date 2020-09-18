Four-member gang of robbers arrested in Warangal

Central Zone in-charge DCP K Pushpa said all the accused were working in a welding ship at Sundaraiah Nagar and planned to commit offences to make a quick buck for their habits including alcohol consumption

By | Published: 5:48 pm 5:54 pm

Warangal Urban: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with Hasanparthy police arrested a four member gang of robbers here on Friday. They also recovered two motorcycles, Rs 25,000 cash, and a cell phone from them.

The arrested were identified as Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Yakub Pasha, Mohammad Abid Pasha of Sundaraiah Nagar locality of Warangal city.

Disclosing details of the arrest, Central Zone in-charge DCP K Pushpa said all the accused were working in a welding ship at Sundaraiah Nagar and planned to commit offences to make a quick buck for their habits including alcohol consumption.

“They attacked two people in an autorickshaw on Vangapahad road on September 11 and decamped with Rs 25,000 cash from them. They also stole a cell phone and another Rs 2,000 cash. Following this, Hasanparthy police registered a case and took up the investigation and nabbed them with assistance of CCS police,” she added.

Police commissioner Promod Kumar appreciated Crime ACP Babu Rao, CCS Inspector L Ramesh Kumar and others for nabbing the gang.

