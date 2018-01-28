KB Asifabad: Six held for circulating fake currency

By | Published: 8:59 pm 9:00 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Six persons including two women were arrested for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency in Kaghaznagar town. Fake cash Rs 4.06 lakh and six mobile phones were recovered from their possession. Superintendent of Police Kalmeshwar Shingenawar produced the accused before pressmen here on Sunday

Kalmeshwar said that the accused were Kamble Ramesh of Asifabad, Tanduri Usha, Repaka Nagabushanam from Wankhidi, Shaik Salauddin alias Shaik Saleem, Asma Khan and Syed Rafiq belonging to Adilabad town. Three offenders were arrested at railway station, while the others were apprehended at bus station of Kaghaznagar town, following a tip-off.

On being interrogated, the six admitted that they were exchanging counterfeit currency with original notes at a rate of 100 and 30 (i.e) they would give 100 fake notes in denominations of Rs Rs 500 or Rs 200 or Rs 100 for 30 original ones in the same value. They revealed that they had been indulging in the offence to lead a lavish lifestyle.