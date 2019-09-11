Four Ministers get additional responsibility in Telangana

By | Published: 6:43 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has deputed and authorised four Ministers to attend to legislative business relating to portfolios he holds, in the ongoing Budget session of the State Legislature.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, in addition to handling matters related to his portfolio, has been assigned the subjects of Irrigation, General Administration Department, and Law & Order Departments.

IT, Industries, and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has been authorised to handle matters related to I&PR and Mines & Geology Departments.

Transport, Housing and Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy will also look after issues related to Revenue Department, while Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has been tasked with looking after matters related to Commercial Taxes Department, according to Government orders issued on Wednesday.

