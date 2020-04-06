‘Four More Shot Please!’ is life changing for the star cast

By | Published: 12:59 am 11:04 pm

Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo, the three stars of Amazon Original series “Four More Shots Please!”, say the show has been a life-altering experience for them and they are glad to take it a notch above with its upcoming season two.

The show, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, features Sayani, Kirti, Maanvi and VJ-turned-actor Bani J as a quartet of friends and follows their relationships, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in a male-dominated society.

Sayani, who plays Damini, a journalist and an entrepreneur, said it is overwhelming to see that the show has amassed a cult status among its fans.

“This show did exceedingly well as it has a very loyal fan base. To experience that, for all of us, was quite new. It almost became like a cult and it’s crazy the kind of love it has received from the people.

“That is the biggest takeaway because otherwise, you are just doing your job. It’s life-changing. It’s the fun part to play and I enjoyed every minute of it. I enjoyed being Damini and wearing lovely clothes,” Sayani told a source.

Kirti, who portrays Anjana, a successful lawyer and a single mother, said the show is full of moments that will inspire a lot of women.

“You could experience the liberation of so many girls through the show. The things that we deal within the show are not made up. There is a certain kind of mindset that prevails in the society. So it was nice to see all of that being shown without a filter. It was right there, in your face,” she said.

“The bond between the girls will become stronger. You will also see new themes and new issues. So there is a fresh set of all of this.” Maanvi said the show will continue the unabashed and unapologetic celebration of female friendship.

“Today, there are so many women who don’t want to confine to social norms. They want to make their own path and might falter doing that, but they will own up those mistakes. ‘Four More Shots’ is an ode to these women,” the actor, who essays the role of Siddhi, told a source.

The sophomore season will see the character stepping out in the world and find her own footing.

The season two of “Four More Shots Please!” has been directed by Nupur Asthana, taking over from Anu Menon. It will also feature Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.