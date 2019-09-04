Four more temples get online services in Telangana

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Endowments Department on Wednesday launched online services for four more temples, taking the total number of temples where people can book various services to 11 in Telangana.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy launched the online services for Kondagattu’s Anjaneyaswamy, Dharmapuri’s Lakshminarasimha Swamy, Warangal’s Bhadrakali and Jubilee Hills’ Peddamma Talli temples. The services are already available for Yadadri, Vemulavada, Bhadrachalam, Basara, Mahankali, Balkampet and Karmanghat temples.

Indrakaran Reddy said temples in Telangana were witnessing an increase in pilgrims, and the State government was working towards providing facilities and improving them further. The Minister said people can use the ‘T APP FOLIO’ mobile app or the Mee Seva website to avail the various temple services such as Subprabhata Seva, Abhishekam, Archana, Homam, darshan as well as to book rooms for stay. “The online services will save a lot of time for people and eliminate middlemen. It will make it easy for people to plan their temple visits,” he said.

The launch of the online services was attended by Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner Srinivasa Rao, Executive Officers of the four temples and other department officials, among others.

Developing Sri Papahareshwara Swamy temple

Meanwhile, the Minister said proposals were being readied to develop the ancient Sri Papahareshwara Swamy temple in Kadili village of Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district on many fronts. He convened a review meeting with authorities of the shrine in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Indrakaran said the temple would be converted into a major pilgrim centre by creating certain facilities including compound wall, venue for celestial wedding, repairing of holy pond, flooring, waiting halls, VIP suit and room for priests. This would cost Rs 2.26 crore, he said. He examined the proposals and master plan of the abode of Lord Shiva.

KLIS water to reach Vemulavada temple on Thursday

Water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) will begin to flow into the Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple tank at Vemulavada on Thursday, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said.

He said development works on the tank was completed and the water, which passes through the Mid Manair reservoir, will be released into it on Thursday. He also said prasadam from the temple will be supplied through courier services beginning Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao implemented several steps for the welfare of temple priests and employees. The government was also taking steps to protect temple-owned lands and will upload all these land records online with the pattas being issued in the name of the presiding deity of the temple to which the land belongs to.

So far, 14,277 acres owned by various temples were identified as vacant, and the government put up 856 signboards declaring the ownership rights of such land parcels. Pattadar Passbooks were issued to 21,339 acres of temple land and soon, the passbooks will be issued for another 59,898 acres of such land parcels, the Minister said.

