Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 11:38 am

Raipur: Four Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency- hit Sukma district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The gun-battle took place in a forest under Jagargunda police station limits around 9.30 am when joint teams of various security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Acting on specific inputs about the location of Naxals in the interior areas of Jagargunda, joint squads of different security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), launched the operation, he said.

When one of the patrolling teams was in the forest near Phulampar village, located over 450 km from state capital Raipur, an exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, the official said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of four male ultras were recovered from the spot along with a .303 rifle, huge cache of country-made weapons and explosive material, he said.

Search operation was underway in the area, he added.