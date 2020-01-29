By | Published: 6:20 pm

Visakhapatnam: City police have arrested four Nigerians and a woman from Meghalaya in connection with an online cheating case. City Commissioner of Police R.K.Meena told reporters here on Wednesday that cyber crime wing had arrested the gang and sent them to remand.

The police swung into action on a complaint from Sanjay Singh of Malkapuram in the city that he was cheated by a woman to the tune of Rs.6.6 lakh.

Sanjay had received a telephone message from one Isha who had said that consequent on her husband’s demise, she wanted to give away about 5.6 million dollars – about Rs.39 crore – inherited by her for charity.

However, if that money had to be transferred, she should pay customs and insurance charges besides fee for the Reserve Bank of India, she claimed.

Sanjay Singh believed in her claims and transferred about Rs.6.6. lakh to her bank account in installments. However, when there was no response from her thereafter, he approached Cyber Crime Circle Inspector Gopinath.

On investigation, they zeroed in on an international gang of cyber criminals who included four Nigerians and a woman from Meghalaya operating from Delhi and arrested them. Police seized two laptops and four mobile phones besides Rs.55,000 in cash from them and also initiating freezing Rs. 1.5 lakh in Isha’s bank account.

