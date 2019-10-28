Four of a family held for burglary in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:52 pm

Hyderabad: Four members of a family were arrested by the Bowenpally police for allegedly committing theft of valuables from a house a week ago. The police recovered two kilograms of gold, silver articles weighing 6.5 kg and four mobile phones.

The suspects were identified as Taduri Supriya, her elder brother Kolluri Sathvik, father Kolluri Srinivas and mother Kolluri Sunita.

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, said on October 21, the four persons broke the lock of the house of Thaduri Sarala, mother-in-law of the prime accused Supriya and took away the valuables.

“Supriya was not on good terms with her husband Dheeraj, son of Sarala, and not staying at their house. The four persons came in a car to Sarala’s house and in her absence, broke in. After entering the bedroom they collected the valuables and escaped,” the Commissioner said.

On a complaint made by Sarala, the Bowenpally police registered a case and took up investigation. The police identified the suspects with the help of closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity of the house and nabbed the suspects.

