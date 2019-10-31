Four of family succumb to fever in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:20 am

Mancherial: Viral fevers claimed the lives of four persons of a family in Mancherial district centre within a fortnight.

According to family members of the victims, Eeda Soni (29), a native of Sri Srinagar, succumbed to fever while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. She delivered a baby boy on Tuesday and was diagnosed with a viral fever a few days ago, said Srihita, sister of Soni.

Soni’s five-year-old daughter Srivarshini and her husband (35) also died of a similar fever on October 26 and October 15, respectively. Her grandfather Lingaiah (65) too died of viral fever two weeks ago, devastating her family members. Her newborn son’s medical condition is learnt to be stable.

