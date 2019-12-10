Four officials suspended in Kamareddy for negligence in planting saplings

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Kamareddy: Kamareddy Collector Dr Satyanarayana suspended four officials and served show-cause notices to another four mandal parishad officials at Nizamsagar and Pitlam mandals in Kamareddy district for their alleged negligence in planting saplings in Haritha Haram programme.

In Gunkula village, 35,000 saplings grown in a nursery raised as part of Employment Generation Scheme (EGS) on a piece of land were thrown on road after the lease agreement lapsed. The land owner threw away the plants and after seeing this the Collector got angry.

In the nursery, nearly one lakh saplings were grown and 60,000 were planted at various places, remaining 40,000 saplings were there, which were discarded. The Collector suspended Mandal Panchayat Officer Abba Goud, village secretary Pandari, NREGS field assistant Srinivas and served notice to the Nizamsagar MPDO Parbanna.

In Pitlam mandal also thousands of saplings dried up due to negligence of officials. Brahmanapalli field assistant Narender was suspended and show cause notices were served to the Pitlam MPDO Srinivas Goud, Mandal Panchayat Officer K Bramham and Panchayat secretary Soujanya

